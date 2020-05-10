Sportech’s (SPO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sportech (LON:SPO) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Sportech stock opened at GBX 16.73 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Sportech has a 52 week low of GBX 10.03 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

In other news, insider Richard Anthony McGuire bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,469.88).

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

