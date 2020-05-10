Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

