Stantec (TSE:STN) Given a C$46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned a C$46.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities cut their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.09.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.00. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$905.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

