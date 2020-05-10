State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for State Auto Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

STFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. State Auto Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $21.73 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $921.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 14,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $324,256.98. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

