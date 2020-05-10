Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 16,881 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,965 call options.

RIOT stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.70.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 49.65% and a negative net margin of 293.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riot Blockchain stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Riot Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

