Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 1,316 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Camping World from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 50,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

CWH opened at $14.00 on Friday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $953.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

