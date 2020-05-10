Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,311 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,954% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

SY stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.30.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). So-Young International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

