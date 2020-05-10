Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.