Store Capital Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Store Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

STOR opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,695,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,489,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after purchasing an additional 770,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 392,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Store Capital news, EVP Andrew Rosivach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Also, Director Tawn Kelley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,210.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

