Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,750.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

