Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,491 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,947,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $116.81 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

