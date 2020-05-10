Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 40,864 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 40,864 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,268 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,122 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

LUV opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.27. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

