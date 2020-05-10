Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.91.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

