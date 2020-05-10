Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Summit Industrial Income REIT to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$41.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

