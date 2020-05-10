Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$63.00.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.33. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.5200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,212. Also, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 13,073 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.82, for a total value of C$860,438.71. Insiders sold 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214 in the last quarter.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.