Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 51,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,322,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 102,418 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 166,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 15,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

T stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

