Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $363.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.