SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Premier in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINC. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 22.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 22.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

