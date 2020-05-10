Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 377,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

