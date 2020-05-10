Talanx (ETR:TLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.60 ($49.53).

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €31.98 ($37.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50. Talanx has a 12 month low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.09. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76.

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

