Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Tech Data worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Tech Data by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tech Data by 84.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the first quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Tech Data by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $140.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.94. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

