The Ensign Group (ENSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,750.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.