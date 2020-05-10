Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$95.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.43. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$75.91 and a 12-month high of C$109.99.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

In other news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.75 per share, with a total value of C$2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,168,750.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

