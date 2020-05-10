Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$106.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$110.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE TRI opened at C$95.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.43. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$75.91 and a 52-week high of C$109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.0900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

In other news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$82.19 per share, with a total value of C$2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,500.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

