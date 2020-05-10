Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.30 to C$9.39 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.20, a current ratio of 90.47 and a quick ratio of 89.99. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.41 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.25.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.