TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

BLD opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.31. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

