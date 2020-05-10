TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at TD Securities

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOG. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Laurentian reduced their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.01.

TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.35.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.41%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

