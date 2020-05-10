Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Torstar (TSE:TS.B) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Torstar stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. Torstar has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

