Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.29.

Shares of TOU opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

