Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities cut Tourmaline Oil from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.29.

Shares of TOU opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

