TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

