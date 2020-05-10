Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 976 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,091 shares of company stock worth $6,137,725 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8,613.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.