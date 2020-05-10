Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 2,108 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,702% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after purchasing an additional 110,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ANIK stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.