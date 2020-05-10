Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Trecora Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million.

TREC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,146,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,972 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Skogan Roemer bought 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $49,143.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,143.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 7,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $38,508.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,314.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,296 shares of company stock valued at $231,727 and have sold 12,140 shares valued at $74,424. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

