Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$1.00 Price Target for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.64.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$752.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.