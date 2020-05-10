Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $189.38, but opened at $170.89. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twilio shares last traded at $179.87, with a volume of 10,433,724 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

