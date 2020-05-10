UBS Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 22 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 18.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.