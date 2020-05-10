UBS Group Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €12.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prosiebensat 1 Media has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.22 ($14.21).

PSM stock opened at €9.71 ($11.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.45. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.95 ($18.54).

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

