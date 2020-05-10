Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Trading 13.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s share price traded up 13.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.24, 375,788 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 292,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 5.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

