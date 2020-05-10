US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for US Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

US Foods stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.