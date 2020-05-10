US Well Services (USWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. On average, analysts expect US Well Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.70. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

USWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

