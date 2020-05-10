VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Monday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%.

Shares of EGY opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

