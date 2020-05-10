Valvoline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,093 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,073% compared to the average daily volume of 146 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 459.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NYSE VVV opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

