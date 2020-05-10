Verastem Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 2,208 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Verastem had a negative net margin of 715.40% and a negative return on equity of 545.24%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

