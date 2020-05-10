Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is American International Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,604,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,107,167 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Verizon Communications worth $301,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

