Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 928,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,036,000 after buying an additional 71,490 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

