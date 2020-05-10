Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $115,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 928,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71,490 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 304,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

