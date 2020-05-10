Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

