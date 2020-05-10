Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

