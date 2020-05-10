Verso (VRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $461.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Verso from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

